Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Readers Write: Alan Page and Twitter, Charlie Watts and the Rolling Stones, Boundary Waters, South Dakota pheasant hunting, 'spotlights' on grieving, Glen Taylor's Star Tribune ownership

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo Twitter won't recognize the outstanding work and example of American citizenship reflected in Alan Page's life's work ("Alan Page not 'notable' enough for Twitter," Aug. 27). If what Alan has accomplished and shared with all of us is not "notable," then what, may I ask, is notable? Shame on Twitter!

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Anderson
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Neil Ross
Person
Alan Page
Person
Glen Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Star Tribune#American#Page Education Foundation#Gim Me Shelter#Southerner#The Forest Service#Twin Metals Minnesota#Bwca#The Star Tribune#Editorial Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former WCCO sports director Mark Rosen says that his wife Denise has died, three years after being diagnosed with brain cancer. “My heart is aching. My beautiful wife, Denise, passed peacefully from Glioblastoma,” Rosen said in a tweet Monday afternoon. My heart is aching. My beautiful wife, Denise passed peacefully from Glioblastoma. She didn’t “lose” her battle with Brain Cancer, she lived her life to the fullest for the past 3 years. My eternal thanks to the Givens Brain Tumor Center and the Little Hospice House. Love, Mark pic.twitter.com/jFXoB0oEFL — Mark Rosen (@KFANRosen) August 30, 2021 “She didn’t ‘lose’ her battle...
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
MinnPost

St. Paul schools require vaccines for teachers and staff

Vaccines needed. KARE reports: “ The St. Paul Board of Education approved in unanimous vote Friday morning a requirement for all teachers and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. The measure makes the district among the first in the state to do so. … The requirement will go into effect on Oct. 15.”
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'Late City,' by Robert Olen Butler

We know this man: From George Bailey in "It's a Wonderful Life" to the ailing documentarian in Russell Banks' "Foregone," he flashes back over the arc of his life when staring down the barrel of mortality. Robert Olen Butler offers a fresh spin on the conceit in his immersive if...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Bookmark: Meet Coffee House Press new publisher Anitra Budd

Big news from Minneapolis publisher Coffee House Press: Anitra Budd — writer, editor, mentor, teacher — has been named the new publisher. We caught up with her for a few questions. Q: You spent five years (2009-14) at Coffee House as an acquisitions editor. What made you want to return?
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Listen: What do State Fair attendees want to know about Minnesota?

Curious Minnesota Day at the Star Tribune's State Fair building took place on August 28. We asked fairgoers in the morning to submit Minnesota-related questions that they would like to see Star Tribune reporters tackle for Curious Minnesota. We then selected 20 of those questions for fairgoers to vote on throughout the afternoon.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minneapolis forgiveness expert: 'Anger is a doorway to our power but not a house we can live in'

Years ago, forgiveness practitioner Mary Hayes Grieco spent much of her time trying to convince people that forgiving others was good medicine. No longer. Today Hayes Grieco, director and lead trainer for the Minneapolis-based Midwest Institute for Forgiveness Training, has traveled the world focused not on the whys of forgiveness, but the hows, as people throng to learn from her. Author of "The New Kitchen Mystic" and "Unconditional Forgiveness," Hayes Grieco is gearing up for a forgiveness workshop specific to these times. She shares how she found her way to this work, what we most get wrong about forgiveness and why COVID has exposed unique challenges in the forgiveness realm.
Minnesota StatePost-Bulletin

'Made in Minnesota,' and in high demand

For Labor Day weekend, I asked a few antique shop owners what they have for “Made in Minnesota” items. Signs for Minnesota-made products are popular in bars and restaurants. Paul Larsen, Mantorville Square Antiques: “I have a Schmidt Beer revolving light at Mantorville Square Antiques. Schmidt Beer operated in St....
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Mid-70s And Sunshine For Labor Day Weekend

We saw another round of much-needed rain across a good portion of the state Thursday into Friday morning, with around an inch at MSP airport and 2"+ across portions of western Minnesota. Unfortunately, areas of Northeastern Minnesota that need the rain to help out with the wildfire situation received little if any rain accumulation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy