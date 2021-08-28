Readers Write: Alan Page and Twitter, Charlie Watts and the Rolling Stones, Boundary Waters, South Dakota pheasant hunting, 'spotlights' on grieving, Glen Taylor's Star Tribune ownership
So Twitter won't recognize the outstanding work and example of American citizenship reflected in Alan Page's life's work ("Alan Page not 'notable' enough for Twitter," Aug. 27). If what Alan has accomplished and shared with all of us is not "notable," then what, may I ask, is notable? Shame on Twitter!www.startribune.com
