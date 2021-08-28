Cubs infielder David Bote lands on 10-day injured list with sprained right ankle
The Cubs’ run of injuries this season continued Saturday, with infielder David Bote going on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right ankle. Bote suffered the injury during batting practice Friday, when he rolled the ankle on a baseball while going through his pregame routine. He walked off the field with a significant limp and was accompanied to the clubhouse by the Cubs’ training staff.chicago.suntimes.com
