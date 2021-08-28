Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Astra Space Launches Rocket for Space Force

By Kirk O’Neil
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faohM_0bg1VpMk00

Rocket builder Astra Space (ASTR) - Get ASTRA SPACE, INC. Report on Saturday launched its first commercial rocket since going public but said it failed to achieve its goal of reaching orbit.

Astra launched its LV0006 rocket from the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska, at 3:35 p.m. Pacific time on behalf of a U.S. Department of Defense’s Space Force contract to test a payload under its space test program.

The space rocket company on Saturday said it had a successful launch and liftoff but achieved an anomaly in flight and did not reach orbit. The company said during the flight broadcast that it will investigate the flight to learn what caused the anomaly.

Astra had planned the rocket launch for Friday but had to abort the mission for that day.

Astra’s shares on Friday plummeted by 8.8% to $10.64 after halting its rocket launch. Its stock had risen by 2.6% to $11.67 at closing of the regular session.

The rocket company said its objective is to launch monthly, then weekly, and finally daily space delivery by 2025 using its rockets, according to its website.

Astra went public on July 2 through a SPAC merger with Holicity. The company said it had over 50 rocket launches under contract at the time.

The Alameda, Calif., space rocket company on Aug. 9 announced it was awarded an Orbital Services Program-4 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract from the Rocket Systems Launch Program of Space Force.

“We need this IDIQ contract to continue to introduce speed, agility and flexibility into the launch enterprise and continue to cultivate a resilient and affordable launch market,” said Lt. Col. Justin Beltz, chief of Small Launch and Targets division at Space Force.

“It is an honor to serve the United States by building a more resilient space program,” said Martin Attiq, chief business officer of Astra. “This new contract simplifies the process to make responsive launch a critical and credible capability for our nation.”

Astra on Aug. 12 introduced a new launch customer, Spire Global, with plans to begin launching satellites on behalf of its new client beginning next spring. Spire Global is a provider of space-based data and analytics that offers unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy and speed.

Comments / 1

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Launch#Astr#Orbital Services#Idiq#Small Launch And Targets#Spire Global
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Lompoc, CALompoc Record

Firefly's rocket explosion stuns spectators; public urged to avoid debris

All recreational facilities, including Vandenberg beaches that were closed for the launch, remain closed until further notice due to an ongoing investigation into the explosion, base officials said. Anyone who locates suspected debris is asked to keep at least 50 feet distance from the objects and report findings to the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Rocket 'terminated' in fiery explosion over Pacific Ocean

A privately designed, unmanned rocket built to carry satellites was destroyed in an explosive fireball after suffering an “anomaly" off the California coast during its first attempt at reaching Earth s orbit. Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket was “terminated" over the Pacific Ocean shortly after its 6:59 p.m. Thursday liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to a base statement. Video from the San Luis Obispo Tribune showed the explosion. Firefly said an “anomaly” occurred during the first-stage ascent that “resulted in the loss of the vehicle” about two minutes, 30 seconds into the flight. Vandenberg said a team of...
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

US Space Force blew up a Firefly Alpha rocket when its first flight went off course

Space startup Firefly finally launched its Alpha rocket for the first time on Thursday, but the flight didn't last long. Two minutes into the flight and shortly after achieving supersonic speed, "Alpha experienced an anomaly," according to a statement from the Austin-based company. Video of the flight at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California shows the rocket beginning to tip over and go off course laterally before it explodes.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Watch Firefly’s Alpha rocket explode just minutes after maiden launch

The first orbital launch of Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket ended in failure on Thursday night when the vehicle exploded just a few minutes into its flight. In footage (below) of the launch that includes a commentary by YouTuber Tim Dodd of Everyday Astronaut, the rocket performed what appeared to be a perfect liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at about 7 p.m. PT.
Aerospace & Defensehackaday.com

Japanese Rocket Engine Explodes: Continuously And On Purpose

Liquid-fuelled rocket engine design has largely followed a simple template since the development of the German V-2 rocket in the middle of World War 2. Propellant and oxidizer are mixed in a combustion chamber, creating a mixture of hot gases at high pressure that very much wish to leave out the back of the rocket, generating thrust.
Aerospace & Defenseteslarati.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 booster returns to port on upgraded drone ship

Upgraded SpaceX drone ship A Shortfall Of Gravitas (ASOG) returned to Port Canaveral on Tuesday, August 31st after a flawless inaugural Falcon 9 booster landing. In a pleasant coincidence, the brand new drone ship was greeted by an even newer member of SpaceX’s rocket recovery fleet, which had arrived just hours before after bidding farewell to the Louisiana port it was upgraded at the week prior. Named after Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, the NASA astronauts that helmed Crew Dragon on its crewed orbital launch debut, Doug was the first to arrive and reached its Port Canaveral berth around 9pm EDT on August 30th. Returning to port with a rocket on board for the first time, drone ship ASOG berthed beside Doug just 12 hours later.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Virgin Orbit eyes growth in military ‘responsive’ launch

WASHINGTON — After completing two successful missions this year, Virgin Orbit is looking to grow its military business by proving that rockets launched from airplanes in flight can be instruments of national security. “Anywhere, anytime and unwarned,” is the tag line that Mark Baird uses to describes Virgin Orbit’s launch...
Aerospace & Defensenextbigfuture.com

SpaceX, Rocket Labs and Relativity Labs

Since June 2010, rockets from the Falcon 9 family have been launched 127 times, with 125 full mission successes, one partial failure and one total loss of spacecraft. In addition, one rocket and its payload were destroyed on the launch pad during the fueling process before a static fire test.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Firefly Alpha explodes during first launch

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — Firefly Aerospace’s first launch of its Alpha rocket ended in failure when the rocket exploded two and a half minutes after liftoff Sept. 2. The Alpha rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 2 here at 9:59 p.m. Eastern. A first launch attempt at...
Aerospace & Defensebloomberglaw.com

Space Force Eyeing $100 Million Electronic Warfare Site

U.S. Space Force plans a competition for technical and logistical efforts to design, develop, and deliver a space electromagnetic warfare site using government-owned gear developed by L3 Harris. Based on budget estimates, the contract could be worth as much as $100 million. The first offensive weapon for Space Force, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy