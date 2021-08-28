Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kenny Chesney Shows Off Epic ‘No Shoes Nation’ Water Ski in Gorgeous Photo

By Jonathan Howard
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are few people out there that know how to have a good time like Kenny Chesney. As the head of No Shoes Nation, Chesney spends lots of time on the water and with his toes in the sand. There is a good chance he doesn’t own a pair of shorts that aren’t swimming trunks. The country music star has been sending lots of love out to the Nation in recent days.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

194K+
Followers
20K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Bobby Bowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Football#Epic#No Shoes Nation#Beautiful World#Twitter#Florida State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Tennessee Statecountryfancast.com

Tour Kenny Chesney’s Home in Franklin, Tennessee (Video)

Enjoy watching a video tour of Kenny Chesney's amazing home in Franklin, Tennessee . . . Kenny Chesney’s home in Franklin, Tennessee is a custom crafted masterpiece perched on a hilltop with panoramic views. Kenny purchased the sprawling mansion and 30 acre property in 2010 for a reported $9.25 million with an adjoining seven acre property for an additional $755,000. The 11,143 square foot villa is called Belle Luce (Italian for “beautiful light”). Kenny recently listed his Franklin, Tennessee property for $14 million.
Musiccountry1037fm.com

WATCH: Kenny Chesney Surprises Fans With ‘Beautiful World’ Video

Kenny Chesney surprised fans today (8/20) by dropping a video for a song on his Here And Now album called “Beautiful World.”. Kenny shared via a press release, “Like the faces of No Shoes Nation, I see every time I’m on that stage – or just traveling around – that happiness and passion? It inspires me. I was thinking about that feeling, thinking about how I could maybe capture it – and give it back to the people, and it hit me: show them some of the best days of my life out on the water. The beauty, the easy way the sun hangs in the sky and the water just goes on and on? It makes you happy just to see it. So from me to No Shoes Nation, until we’re together again, take this video and remember, it is a beautiful world.”
MusicPosted by
Dirt

Country Music Mandarin Kenny Chesney Asks $14 Million for Deluxe Tennessee Spread

Click here to read the full article. Every Old School country crooner with scores of number-one hits and more than 30 million albums sold around the world needs a deluxe spread in nearby proximity to Nashville to hang his ten-gallon hat and for the last dozen years Kenny Chesney has bunked down in splendid seclusion on 56 bucolic acres in Franklin, Tenn., about a half-hour’s drive south of Music City. Though some might say his salad days were a dozen or more years ago, when the Country Music Association awarded him their Entertainer of the Year Award four consecutive times, from...
Musicwivr1017.com

Tim McGraw Blames Kenny Chesney For Short-Lived Job

One of Tim McGraw's early jobs when he first moved to Nashville was playing music at a hot dog place alongside fellow up-and-comers at the time Kenny Chesney and Tracy Lawrence. The job didn't last long, as Tim tells us: “One of the jobs that I had, there was a place called Houndogs Hot Dogs that was right on the corner of where the circle is now in Nashville, where the statues are. And ‘Flash’ Flanagan was the guy who owned it. So, Kenny Chesney, Tracy Lawrence and I sat with guitars on stools just playing music for people that would come up and buy hot dogs. And we lived off those hot dogs. And I think Kenny got us fired because there were clown heads on the trash cans, and our job at the end of the night when we finished singing, we were supposed to take the clown heads, run a chain through ‘em and lock ‘em up. And I think Kenny didn’t do it one night and they got stolen, and we got fired.”
Celebritiescountry1025.com

Our Favorite Moments With Kenny Chesney Over The Years

This weekend Kenny Chesney would have played Gillette Stadium, and we all know how incredible a No Shoes Nation party can be! So, while we wait patiently for his show that has been rescheduled for summer 2022, here is a look back on Kenny Chesney’s greatest moments in New England:
Real Estatecountry1037fm.com

Gallery:Kenny Chesney Is Selling His Massive Nashville Mansion

I remember when I first met Kenny Chesney back in the late nineties. He and his Dad came to visit us in a white panel van when he was shopping his first hit “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy”. He walked right in the studio with no fanfare, sat down in front of me and we chatted for the better part of the afternoon. A lot has changed since then. Kenny got stinkin’ rich and I’m still here playing his music:) Good on him. He has worked awfully hard and has made a lot of people happy with his music and his concerts.
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Hotdogs, clown heads, and how Kenny Chesney got Tim McGraw fired

Sure, Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney are superstars with millions in the bank now. But once, they were just working musicians struggling to make a living. Today, the entrance to Music Row features a roundabout showcasing the statue known as Musica. But back then, there was a stoplight next to a row of country-star-themed souvenir shops and a place to get a bite to eat.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Country Superstar Kenny Chesney Lists His 56-Acre ‘Tennessee Tuscan’ Estate for $14 Million

With one of his biggest hits entitled “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy”, and with his Franklin, Tennessee, estate sprawling over 56 acres, you would expect country music legend Kenny Chesney to know a thing or two about tractors. In fact, in a recent interview, the six-time Academy of Country Music Award winner and four-time Entertainer of the Year admitted to owning not one, but two. Just don’t expect to find them on his recently listed property. “I think he liked his tractors so much that he took them with him,” explains realtor Laura Stroud of Nashville-based French King Fine Properties, who together...
Put-in-bay, OHSandusky Register

Man who fell from stage died

PUT-IN-BAY — The man flown from Put-in-Bay after falling from the stage at Bash in the Bay Aug. 26 — Randy "Baja" Fletcher — died the following day. Fletcher was on the stage that morning prepping for the Keith Urban show scheduled for later that evening, on Day 2 of the two-day Bash on the Bay concerts at the Put-In-Bay Airport. Blake Shelton was the opening act on Day 1. The Bash attracted more than 20,000 fans, according to estimates.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Miranda Lambert's Brother And His Husband Make A Splash In Her New Video

Miranda Lambert’s latest musical project is a family affair in more ways than one. The Grammy-winning country artist unveiled the video for the Telemitry remix of “Tequila Does,” a track from 2019’s “Wildcard,” on Tuesday. Much of the buzz around the clip has focused on Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who shows off his chiseled physique in a steamy cameo with his brothers, K.C. and Patrick.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.
MusicGossip Cop

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Fighting Just Weeks After Wedding?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s relationship has received a lot of media coverage ever since the couple first went public. But are Shelton and Stefani struggling to maintain a healthy relationship because of various strains? Gossip Cop has looked into several reports saying the celebrity couple is on the verge of collapsing, so let’s investigate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy