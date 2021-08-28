Back to the mosh pit: What it means for super-fans

Live music is back - and for the most committed fans it's the return of an entire way of life. That's me in the fourth row. I'm craning my neck and grinning in the polka-dot sea of faces. We fit into a neat square: a dense slice of human across the middle third. Above us the lighting rig. Below us the space up to the barrier, the edge of the stage, amplifiers and the outer reaches of a drumkit. The photo is a sandwich, and we are the filling. Our eyes are on the singer, but the singer is looking at us.