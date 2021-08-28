Kenda Maeda expects he will need Tommy John surgery

On Monday’s opening game against the Brewers, Tejay Antone entered the game to stop the bleeding as Milwaukee had overtaken the Reds. As crappy as that games was going there had to be at least a glimmer of hope for most Reds fans. The club was at full strength, sans Jesse Winker, for the first time in months. The front office had done a little bit to at least strengthen the middle and the backend of the bullpen, but the Reds were truly waiting for Michael Lorenzen, Lucas Sims, and Tejay Antone to come back in full. Monday was the first day they could say that was true. Storied philosopher, Mike Tyson, once said, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth”. It only took a few pitches and the plan the Reds had for a Tejay Antone came apart rapidly. After showing some discomfort for a few pitches, Antone reared back to toss one of his storied sliders and you could see the immediate discomfort in his face and how he seemed to favor the inside of his elbow and forearm. He basically hung his arm limply and called for trainers. Considering what he was rehabbing back from, and his previous injury history, you could tell that Antone knew what was wrong, the Reds training staff knew what was wrong, and hell even I could tell what was wrong.