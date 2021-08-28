Cancel
MLB

Kenda Maeda expects he will need Tommy John surgery

By Larry Brown
Kenta Maeda’s season is over for the Minnesota Twins. But it remains to be seen whether he will also be out for all of next season. Maeda is scheduled to undergo elbow surgery on his pitching arm on Wednesday in Dallas. It won’t be until the surgery is underway that the doctor will determine the extent of the surgery necessary. A Tommy John procedure is a possibility. Maeda expects that is what he will end up needing.

