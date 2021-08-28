Carolina Hurricanes continue tussle with Montreal Canadiens, tender stunning one-year, $6.1 milli...
Carolina tendered an offer sheet to restricted free agent Jesperi Kotkaniemi on Saturday as the ongoing storyline between the Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens continued. Two years after Carolina star forward Sebastian Aho received a five-year, $42 million tender as a restricted free agent from the Canadiens, a deal that the Hurricanes matched, Montreal had the tables turned.abc11.com
