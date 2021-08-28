Cancel
Caleb Shudak finally has placekicking duties in 6th year with Iowa football

By Jeff Johnson
thegazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY — Six years. Six doggone years. That’s how long Caleb Shudak has waited for an opportunity to be a college football kicker. “If you think about it, it has gone by really fast,” Shudak said. “I remember moving into the dorms with guys who have been my roommates for six years now. It just seems like yesterday to me. I remember waking up in the dorms and thinking ‘Oh, my God, I’m on my own. What am I going to do?’ It was, like, nerve-racking.”

