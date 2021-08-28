Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

300 Oregon Guardsmen deploy to Portland hospitals

By KOIN 6 News
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PfWH_0bg1TaRV00 A total of 1,500 Oregon National Guard members are deploying in the state for COVID-19 relief.

About 300 Oregon National Guardsmen deployed to hospitals in the Portland metro area on Saturday, Aug. 28, in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The deployments were mostly airmen, many of whom have been busy with different National Guard assignments throughout the year.

Robert Pena, a surveillance technician with the 116th Air Control Squadron at Camp Rilea, said he just got home on Friday from battling wildfires in Oregon when he was ordered to deploy for COVID relief.

"It's a busy time to be in the Guard but it's also like the most helpful you'll ever feel in the Guard because you're actually doing what you're supposed to be doing," Pena said.

Cmdr. David Unruh of the 142nd Wing said the 300 Guardsmen are an example of the "citizen soldier filling a need."

"I'm thankful for the airmen, and I'm thankful for the community," Unruh said. All the airmen have different skills and specialties, "but their No. 1 military specialty is service and protecting their nation. … They step up and answer the call."

Earlier in the week about 500 Oregon Guardsmen deployed to hospitals in southern Oregon. When the deployments are complete, about 1,500 Oregon National Guardsmen will be helping at hospitals around the state.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Oregon National Guardsmen#Covid#Cmdr#The 142nd Wing#Koin 6#The Portland Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland hospitals bring in temporary morgue trucks

Two hospitals will use refrigeration trucks to keep COVID-19 fatalities as hospital morgues fill up.As emergency rooms around Oregon fill up with COVID-19 patients, two hospitals in the Portland region announced the addition of temporary morgue trucks. Providence Portland and Providence St. Vincent both announced Friday, Sept. 3, that they will rely on "fatality management trucks" to store bodies. "Hospital morgues hold fewer than 10 deceased people, and funeral homes are having difficulty keeping up," Providence announced in a press release. Each temporary morgue truck will be blessed by Providence spiritual care chaplains, the organization noted. A D V E...
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland neighbor groups in limbo as Hardesty reworks bureau

Insurance contract and support services are flubbed by a city bureau that promised to serve Southwest Portland.Six months after the city of Portland promised to directly support Southwest neighborhoods with staff and resources, some say they've been left in limbo. Two new employees at the city's Office of Community & Civic Life — who were supposed to be hired by July to assist and provide administrative services to Southwest Portland neighborhood associations — have yet to materialize. Additionally, a city-funded insurance contract failed to provide full coverage for neighborhood associations and their boards of directors, leading some to delay...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Proud Boy 'Tiny' Toese shot in foot at protest

Tusitala Toese, better known by his nickname 'Tiny,' was shot during a protest in Olympia, Washington. A leader of the Portland Proud Boys was shot in the foot during an anti-COVID protest in Olympia, Washington, social media reports show. Live-streamers covering the protest against COVID-19 mandates near Washington's state capitol showed Tusitala "Tiny" Toese bleeding from the foot or lower leg after five gunshots rang out in the mid-afternoon hours of Saturday, Sept. 4. Local police taped off the scene at the Intercity Transit mall on State Avenue Northeast near Franklin Street, according to the footage, and medical...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Report: In-N-Out pays $3.3M for Bridgeport Village site

The retro fast food joint just officially bought the old Village Inn spot in Tualatin. In-N-Out Burger is getting closer to opening an its first Portland area outlet next to Bridgeport Village. The fast food joint with a fervent following just paid $3.3 million for the former Village Inn restaurant at 17070 S.W. 72nd Ave., Jonathan Bach reported Friday in the Portland Business Journal. The Village Inn restaurant closed in May 2020 after 43 years. The Times reported in July 2020 that the Bridgeport site was just one under consideration. "We are exploring some possible locations...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Turtle hunt! Gresham scours city for famous amphibian

Decision spurred by concerns over invasive species, impact on local wildlifeGresham's favorite turtle has led to teeth-gnashing among the environmental community that even though the reptile is a fun sight to see while walking along the Springwater Corridor Trail, the invasive species could cause problems for local wildlife moving forward. Now the city of Gresham is mulling what to do with the "Main City Park Turtle." "The city has a responsibility to deal with invasive species, because the red-eared sliders could explode in population to the point where we wouldn't have the ability to control them," said Mike Wallace,...
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Indigenous say 'controlled burns' can tame Oregon wildfires

Controlled burns have proven effective in combating wildfires, both before the Oregon Trail and in modern times. For Indigenous tribes in the Pacific Northwest, fire has always been a part of the landscape. Klamath Tribal Council Chairman Don Gentry says his ancestors learned that low-intensity fires caused by lightning storms helped regenerate plant species and thin out excess growth in the forests. So tribes like the Klamath started to use fire as a tool to not only stimulate plant growth, but manage the forests by clearing out the excess flammable plants that make the forests prime for...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Trainor: Working Oregonians deserve bold action this Labor Day

Graham Trainor is president of the Oregon AFL-CIO, the statewide federation of labor unions representing more than 300,000 Oregonians. The stories have become so commonplace they often go unnoticed. We know through newspapers, television, and social media that we are in a crisis. We see it on the masked faces of children in school, unsure that another way of life is possible. We see it in full emergency rooms, beds rolled into hallways, and ambulances told to go somewhere else. We see it in the shadows beneath the eyes of workers toiling long hours for supremely profitable corporations, no longer given thanks or called heroes for carrying a heavy load during what we used to call unprecedented times. The numbing effect of so much change, transition, and trauma takes a collective toll on us all.
Clackamas, ORPosted by
Canby Herald

Competing plans unveiled for legislative, congressional maps

Lawmakers see drafts and plan public hearings Sept. 8-13 before special session later this year.Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unveiled contrasting visions for Oregon's congressional and legislative districts in the next decade, as seen in newly released draft maps. The redistricting committees met jointly for 40 minutes on Friday, Sept. 3, to present maps that will be the focus of virtual public hearings starting Wednesday, Sept. 8. Alternative plans must be submitted by the close of business Sept. 8; they will be posted on the Oregon Legislature's website if they comply with redistricting standards set out by law. "I know...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

In-N-Out Burger could slide into Bridgeport Village area

The retro fast food joint just officially bought the old Village Inn spot in Tualatin. In-N-Out Burger is getting closer to opening an its first Portland area outlet next to Bridgeport Village. The fast food joint with a fervent following just paid $3.3 million for the former Village Inn restaurant...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Could In-N-Out come to Tanasbourne?

The burger chain is reportedly exploring locations in Tualatin and Beaverton, as well as Hillsboro. Iconic fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger looks like it may be coming to Washington County soon — but where?. Along with two other locations in Portland's Westside suburbs, the California-based company is reportedly eyeing a location...
Crook County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Shooting scrape at Hampton

Homesteader James Dickinson was shot by an acquaintance at his cabin in Hampton. The Crook County Sheriff responded to a report of a shooting at the Dickinson homestead near Hampton on Friday, Nov. 14, 1913. At the time, Hampton was in old Crook County. Frank Elkins was the sheriff, and...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Indigenous practice could be key to taming wildfires

Controlled burns have proven effective in combating wildfires, both before the Oregon Trail and in modern times. For Indigenous tribes in the Pacific Northwest, fire has always been a part of the landscape. Klamath Tribal Council Chairman Don Gentry says his ancestors learned that low-intensity fires caused by lightning storms...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

D.A. drops 12 use-of-force cases against Portland cops

Mike Schmidt said investigators found no evidence of unlawful activity, and some alleged victims wouldn't participate. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt has shut the book on 12 use of force investigations against Portland Police Bureau officers responding to protests. The most high-profile case — captured on video and extensively...

Comments / 0

Community Policy