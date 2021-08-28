Cancel
One dead, one critical in NE Marine Drive head-on crash

By Jim Redden
One driver was killed and another critically injured in a head-on Saturday crash on Northeast Marine Drive.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 12:25 p.m. Aug. 28 when Port of Portland police and North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a crash in the 7900 block of Northeast Marine Drive. When they arrived they found a sedan and pickup truck had collided.

The driver of the sedan, an adult female, was dead at the scene. Portland Fire & Rescue, Port of Portland Fire Department, and American Medical Response also responded and extricated the pickup truck driver. The adult male patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The bureau's Major Crash Team responded to continue the investigation. Marine Drive was closed between 33rd Drive and 122nd Avenue for the early stages.

