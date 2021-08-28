Cancel
Amid Bolt recall, GM halts Orion Assembly

Texarkana Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe massive global recall of all Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs has prompted General Motors to shutter the plant that makes the vehicles until Sept. 6. GM had idled Orion Assembly, the plant where it assembles the Bolt EVs and EUVs, this week due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips used in a variety of car parts. The shortage is impacting the entire auto industry with GM and others having to idle plants, reduce shifts or partially build vehicles until more chips are available.

