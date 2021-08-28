Cancel
Hurricane, WV

Hurricane Ida to makes landfall, will impact Tri-State midweek! (Running Blog)

By Joe Fitzwater
WOWK
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – SEE ROLLING UPDATED ENTRIES BELOW:. Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen and is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall Sunday. The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday afternoon into the early evening hours as a category four storm that will no doubt cause significant issues in that area due to very strong wind gusts, storm surge and heavy rainfall.

www.wowktv.com

Charleston, WV
Hurricane, WV
Louisiana State
