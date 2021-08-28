Hurricane Ida to makes landfall, will impact Tri-State midweek! (Running Blog)
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – SEE ROLLING UPDATED ENTRIES BELOW:. Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen and is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall Sunday. The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday afternoon into the early evening hours as a category four storm that will no doubt cause significant issues in that area due to very strong wind gusts, storm surge and heavy rainfall.www.wowktv.com
