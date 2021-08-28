Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Rallies to Defeat St. Thomas, 3-1, After Dropping First Set

greenbayphoenix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI --The Green Bay volleyball team rallied after an early one-set deficit to secure a 3-1 win (22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22) over the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies Saturday in the GBD Invite. The non-conference victory improved Green Bay's overall record to 1-2 on the season. The Phoenix was...

greenbayphoenix.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Gbd#Tommies#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
Green Bay, WIgreenbayphoenix.com

Phoenix Drops GBD Invite Finale to Northern Iowa, 3-1

GREEN BAY, WI --The Green Bay volleyball team lost to the Northern Iowa Panthers in four sets (22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-27) in the Green Bay Distillery Invite finale on Saturday night. The non-conference loss dropped Green Bay to 1-3 on the season. The Phoenix offense was paced by Alexandra Zakutney,...
Abilene, TXgreenbayphoenix.com

Green Bay Bounces Back Nicely to Down Texas Southern in Straight Sets

ABILENE, Texas --- After dropping its first match to start the day, Green Bay bounced back in the afternoon to down Texas Southern in straight sets at the 2021 Wildcat Classic hosted by Abilene Christian. GB (2-4) fell 3-0 to New Mexico to open its weekend and will wrap up the tournament in Texas tomorrow against Abilene Christian at 11 a.m.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Mike Florio Thinks Green Bay is the NFL’s Best Lock

We’ve come a long way in just a few short months. With the NFL regular season now officially less than a week away, Green Bay Packers fans are starting to feel extremely confident about their team’s potential. Aaron Rodgers has returned and looks physically and mentally fantastic. The skill positions are loaded with talent, and there’s every reason to believe the defense could take a major step forward.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 waiver-wire adds Packers must immediately jump at

Which players should the Packers consider putting in a waiver claim for?. There’s a reason why it’s called an initial 53-man roster. As early as today, the Green Bay Packers could make changes. With cut-downs taking place across the league over the past few days, a number of talented players...
NFLYardbarker

Packers Sign Snapper To Challenge Bradley

Hunter Bradley hung onto his job as the Green Bay Packers’ long snapper but that doesn’t mean it’s a permanent gig. The Packers on Thursday signed Steven Wirtel to the practice squad. To make room, they released defensive tackle Willington Previlon. Bradley mostly went through camp unchallenged to retain the...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

3 things to watch for the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers will kick off their 2021 season with a road showdown versus the New Orleans Saints. Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the game is unexpected to be played in New Orleans, as the NFL continues to determine a location. Regardless of where the teams play, it will be Aaron Rodgers against Jameis Winston at the quarterback position.
NHLgreenbayphoenix.com

Green Bay (1-1-0, 0-0-0)-VS-Wisconsin (0-1-1, 0-0-0)

Clock PHX Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score WIS Score Play. 00:45 Foul on Assibey Rhule, Bernand. 02:25 Foul on Millan, Ezau. 04:38 Foul on Prater, Kolton. 05:53 Foul on McCurley, Kyle. 08:24 Shot by WIS Akindele, Andrew, bottom right, saved by Jahn, Tobias. 09:34 Shot by PHX...
Fort Bend Herald

Brahmas rally to defeat Bulldogs

EAST BERNARD — East Bernard defeated the Hitchcock Bulldogs during the Brahmas first home game of the season on Friday, but the game wasn’t decided until the last 25 seconds of play. The 32-29 victory, the Brahmas’ first of the season, comes one week after 3A-Division II East Bernard lost...
College Sportsunipanthers.com

Panthers Prepare for First Ever Meeting with St. Thomas

- This will be the Panthers first meeting against St. Thomas as the Tommies are playing their first season of Division 1 soccer. - The Panthers kept the V-Hawks to just 2 shots for the entire game on Saturday and only allowed 1 shot on goal. -The Panthers put up...
Wapakoneta, OHThe Evening Leader

Wapakoneta rallies to defeat St. Marys

Wapakoneta made a defensive change en route to a 3-2 Western Buckeye League road victory at St. Marys on Thursday. Down 2-0 after losing the first two sets 11-25 and 20-25, respectively, Redskins coach Megan Brown inserted Maddi O'Neal into the WHS lineup at libero, where she made an immediate impact.
Portland, ORportlandpilots.com

Pilots defeat Corban 3-1 in exhibition

PORTLAND, Ore. – In their final exhibition before they officially open their season, the Portland Pilots defeated the Corban Warriors 3-1. Corban committed an own goal while Luke Hendel and Christoforos Kourtis scored the other two goals for Portland. The Pilots will open their regular season next Friday, Aug. 27...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

While Bears RB Damien Williams has a pretty different skillset from RB Tarik Cohen, ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes Chicago could use Williams in some similar ways as a change of pace while Cohen is out. PFF’s Brad Spielberger outlines a potential contract extension that could work for the Bears and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy