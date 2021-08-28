How to Make the Perfect Cocktail at Home

It’s the drink that birthed Japan’s stunning whisky culture and made cocktails cool again, but do you know how to make the classic Whisky Highball? Sharp, crisp and complex in flavour, the Highball drink has become a favourite across the globe, thanks to its tart mouthfeel and subtle fizz. Scotch and Soda, Whisky, haibōru or chūhai, the Whiskey Highball is the chameleon of the cocktail industry, known by many names and mastered by few. It’s true, every culture has its own take, some better than others, but unearthing the ultimate Whisky Highball recipe is a task many have been willing to take. So, the question begs to be asked, what is a Highball?