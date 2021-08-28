Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cavs: Larry Nance did in deed ask for a trade to “win now”

By Chad Porto
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Nance Jr. asked for a trade from the Cavs. Larry Nance Jr.’s time in Cleveland will be remembered for being far more brief and far less successful than his father’s. A beloved player by the community, Nance reaped the rewards of his father’s success in the organization 30 years prior. Born in Ohio, Nance Jr. felt like the kind of player the team needed. He is called a glue-guy, someone who can do everything well, but maybe not one thing truly great. Yet, during his time in Cleveland, he became the team’s best defensive player when healthy and was even a distributor on offense.

factoryofsadness.co

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

137K+
Followers
329K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Marc Gasol
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Koby Altman
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Larry Nance
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Com#Gm Koby Altman#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Starting Lineup Of LeBron James: This Team Would Be Unstoppable

LeBron James is one of the greats and we all know this. What he has accomplished on top of the league for 18 seasons has been special, and he continues to do it as he approaches his 19th year in the NBA. But what if we were to create a starting lineup of 5 versions of LeBron James?
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Larry Nance Jr.’s bold Cavs warning that should scare the NBA

Even though he is no longer with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Larry Nance Jr. is still in full support of his former team and sees a bright future for the young Cavs. In an emotional message he shared to Cleveland.com, Nance sent a warning to the rest of the NBA to watch out for the rebuilding Cavs. While the team has suffered years of heartbreaks since LeBron James left the team for the second time, the 28-year-old big man expressed his belief that the team is on the right path to success.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Larry Nance Jr. reveals truth on shock trade from Cavs to Blazers

Larry Nance Jr.’s trade to the Portland Trail Blazers came as a shock to everyone, especially since he is a fan-favorite who has actually loved his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Apparently, though, the big man asked for the trade. In a message he shared to Cleveland.com, Nance revealed that...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Cavs traded for Lauri Markkanen

Now that the Chicago Bulls are officially moving on from Lauri Markkanen, the Cleveland Cavaliers could provide an ideal playing environment, enabling him to get a fresh start and continue to grow throughout his playing career. With a young and talented core in place for the Cavs, Markkanen could fit right in and help them develop into a playoff team.
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Rival GM says Kevin Love ‘wishes it had been him and not’ Larry Nance Jr. who got traded to Trail Blazers

A rival NBA executive recently said that Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love wishes he was the one dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers rather than Larry Nance Jr. The Love era in Cleveland seems to get rockier by the day for all involved parties. It was recently reported that Love has no desire to reach a buyout agreement with the organization. However, it sounds like he still wants to part ways with the team.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs sign human giant Tacko Fall

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Boston Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal. The Cleveland Cavaliers were far from quiet during the offseason. They re-signed Jarrett Allen to a five-year, $100 million contract, drafted USC’s Evan Mobley with the third-overall pick and completed a sign-and-trade for Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen. If you thought the Cavaliers were done this offseason, you were terribly mistaken.
NBABleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Bulls, Cavs and Blazers' Lauri Markkanen Sign-and-Trade

One of the last dominoes in the 2021 NBA offseason fell Friday. Chicago Bulls restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the earliest details on the deal:. But that wasn't all. To get the cap space necessary to absorb that four-year, $67...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: 3 free agents to pursue after Lauri Markkanen signing

The Cleveland Cavaliers bided their time this offseason, making only a small handful of moves and letting the flurry of market activity pass them by. Then they took the reigns, making the headline deal of the last week of August, executing a sign and trade for Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Trade Larry Nance Jr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have drafted Evan Mobley in the 2021 NBA Draft with the No. 3 overall pick and re-signed Jarrett Allen. While they do have a lot of solid talent for the frontcourt, they have traded Taurean Prince to the Timberwolves in exchange for Ricky Rubio, which now leaves them with a hole at the wing position.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Team should bench Kevin Love for 2 years if he won’t take a buyout

Kevin Love refuses to take a buyout, so that means the Cavs have one option. Kevin Love has made it known that he values his salary more than anything. Despite being older, injured, and with a contract he no longer warrants, he’s become unmoveable unless someone more worthwhile like Collin Sexton is added to the deal. Love knows this. Love’s agent knows this. Despite the fact that everyone in and out of the NBA knows Love’s history, his attitude issues, his inability to stay on the court, and his declining play, Love actually expects someone to trade for him. He, a man who no longer plays offense and has never played defense.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Opposing teams are plotting to ‘screw’ the Cavs in trades

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ core is pretty much set, but filling out their roster remains unchecked. As it stands, the Cavs are still in need of a wing player, a backup center, and a third-string point guard. The market is running dry, though. Earlier targets such as Doug McDermott, Reggie Bullock,...
NBABlazer's Edge

Why Larry Nance, Jr. is a Waffle and More Trail Blazers Talk

Surprising everyone in Rip City, the Portland Trail Blazers finally made a move! Pigs and unicorns are flying as Dave Deckard and Dia Miller talk about the trade for Larry Nance, Jr. All is right with the world! Dia is suddenly back to her optimistic self, and Dave is back to talking about food. Did you know that Nance, Jr. is a waffle? It’s true, and Dave explains why!
NBAcleveland19.com

Cavs trade Larry Nance Jr., acquire Lauri Markkanen from Chicago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lauri Markkanen was in search of a new team. The Cavaliers needed to add another outside shooter. The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire Markkanen, a restricted free agent forward from Chicago in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy