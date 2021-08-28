Cavs: Larry Nance did in deed ask for a trade to “win now”
Larry Nance Jr. asked for a trade from the Cavs. Larry Nance Jr.’s time in Cleveland will be remembered for being far more brief and far less successful than his father’s. A beloved player by the community, Nance reaped the rewards of his father’s success in the organization 30 years prior. Born in Ohio, Nance Jr. felt like the kind of player the team needed. He is called a glue-guy, someone who can do everything well, but maybe not one thing truly great. Yet, during his time in Cleveland, he became the team’s best defensive player when healthy and was even a distributor on offense.factoryofsadness.co
