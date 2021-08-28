Flood Warning issued for Hardy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hardy The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in East Central Grant County in eastern West Virginia Northwestern Hardy County in eastern West Virginia * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 720 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Moorefield... Old Fields Mcneill... Williamsport Medley... Lahmansville This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: State Highway 28 at Dumpling Run near Harness Rd This includes the following streams and drainages Sawmill Run, Patterson Creek, Fort Run, Stony Run, Dumpling Run, Turnmill Run, Brushy Run, Mudlick Run, Anderson Run, Lunice Creek, Thorn Run, Walnut Bottom Run, North River, South Branch Potomac River, Middle Fork Patterson Creek and North Fork Patterson Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.