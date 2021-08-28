Tornado Warning issued for Brown, Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Redwood The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Redwood County in southwestern Minnesota Brown County in south central Minnesota * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Springfield, or 20 miles north of Windom, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Sleepy Eye around 635 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include New Ulm. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN