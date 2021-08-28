Cancel
NFL suspends former Alabama linebacker for 6 games

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
 6 days ago
New York Giants outside linebacker Ryan Anderson will be ineligible to play in the first six games of the 2021 regular season after the NFL suspended the Alabama alumnus on Saturday. The NFL suspended Anderson for violating the league’s Policy and Program on Performance-Enhancing Substances. Anderson will be eligible to...

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

