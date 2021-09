Autosave allows people to enter data into a Google Form over multiple sessions, but there also may be times when you may want to turn the feature off. By default, when you enter data in a Google Form while signed in to your Google account, the system now automatically saves form information you enter as a draft. This feature is especially helpful when a form has many questions or when it takes you a significant amount of time to respond to questions. For example, it may take managers and employees time to thoughtfully complete responses on a form used for performance reviews or goal setting. Similarly, students might appreciate the autosave feature when filling out forms used to evaluate learning.