Picture Doctor is a data recovery tool which helps people repair PSD and JPG pictures, and save them to a custom location on the HDD. After a fast and surprise-free installation process, you are greeted by a simple, yet intuitive interface. This means that any type of person can learn to work with this software utility, regardless of their previous experience with the IT world. In addition to that, it is comprised of a panel in which to view uploaded files and a few buttons.