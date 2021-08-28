WATCH: Jefferson Parish says expected storm surge from Hurricane Ida is ‘unsurvivable’ outside levee protection system

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng held a press conference to update residents about storm prep and response on Saturday, Aug. 28. “Throughout this day the threats of this storm have increased,” said Sheng. “The storm has continued to wobble east, bringing the threats of this storm closer to Jefferson Parish, so we are now expecting stronger winds, stronger storm surge, and of course that brings the increase for potential flash flooding.”