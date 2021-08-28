Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson Parish, LA

WATCH: Jefferson Parish says expected storm surge from Hurricane Ida is ‘unsurvivable’ outside levee protection system

By WGNO Web Desk
WKRG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng held a press conference to update residents about storm prep and response on Saturday, Aug. 28. “Throughout this day the threats of this storm have increased,” said Sheng. “The storm has continued to wobble east, bringing the threats of this storm closer to Jefferson Parish, so we are now expecting stronger winds, stronger storm surge, and of course that brings the increase for potential flash flooding.”

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
City
Metairie, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Government
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Levee#Storm Surge#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy