Photovoltaic System 6.75

By Dynamic Applications
softpedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenewable energy is getting cheaper every day, but a solar PV power system still requires a considerable investment, which is why it is important to ensure you know exactly how many funds are necessary and when you can expect to see any profit. Photovoltaic System is a useful program that...

www.softpedia.com

Comments / 0

Economyelectricvehiclesresearch.com

Vehicle Integrated Photovoltaics Deliver 30 Percent More Power

Solar panel manufacturer OPES Solutions and Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics CSP have developed a flexible standard solar module for vehicle integration. SolFlex is based on crystalline solar cells and achieves around 30% more power per square meter than current flexible modules that use thin-film technology. Its bending radius of up to 15 degrees makes it applicable for any vehicle surface. At 2.9mm, it is 70% lighter than conventional solar modules and has a cell efficiency of over 22%. It was tested under extreme conditions in Fraunhofer CSP's climate chamber.
Engineeringsemiengineering.com

Analyzing Electro-Photonic Systems

The design and analysis of electro-optical systems is pushing tools into the complex multi-physics domain, making it challenging to create models that execute at reasonable cost — especially when they include thermal impacts. The lack of models and standards also is slowing the progression of the technology. Still the advantages...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Kastle Systems evaluation

Security is a vital concern for any business, and one essential consideration is whom you allow in and out of your premises. In this Kastle Systems evaluation, we explore one of the best access control systems available. Today, access control is more than just providing employees with a key to...
ElectronicsWilmingtonBiz

The Benefits Of Ductless HVAC Systems

Ductless HVAC systems offer a variety of advantages, especially for those who value indoor air quality or do not already have ductwork in place. As the name implies, ductless systems are cooling and heating systems without ductwork. Instead, the goal of cooling or heating an area is achieved by matching an indoor unit with an outdoor unit. One advantage to ductless systems is that one outdoor unit can be paired with multiple indoor units if necessary. There are many other benefits to having a ductless HVAC system installed in your home or office, such as:
Muncie, INInside Indiana Business

Ontario Systems Expansion Continues

MUNCIE - Muncie-based Ontario Systems, a software provider specializing in revenue collections, has acquired Katabat, a cloud-based debt collection platform for lenders and borrowers, based in Delaware. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed. This is the second acquisition this year for Ontario Systems, which acquired New York-based Pairity in February.
NFLpv-magazine.com

AE Solar presents 3 solar energy innovations

Solar adoption is speeding up, while prices continue to fall, and German Tier1 manufacturer AE Solar is already riding a wave of new solar innovations. Here are the top three:. The international solar market is full of copycats developing fake PV modules under trustworthy brand names that are low quality, have short lifetimes and high degradation. To combat these challenges, AE Solar has integrated Near Field Communication (NFC) chips into every one of its solar panels.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar developer Shunfeng mentions curtailment issues in China

Chinese solar farm developer Shunfeng‘s urgent bid to pay down its debt pile was not helped during the first half of the year by the fact 54 GWh generated by its projects was curtailed. That was one of the details that emerged yesterday from Shunfeng's first-half update, which again spelled...
Technologyautomationworld.com

Transport System Creates Realistic Representations of Complete Systems

The Beckhoff transport system includes an application-specific human-machine interface (HMI) control for the visualization of dynamic product transport. The mechatronic eXtended transport (XTS) system generates matching visualizations from an existing XTS track configuration with one mouse click. The control is automatically linked with all necessary parameters for the user’s application and can directly display the current positions of all movers within the system. The solution consists of three levels and combines with other HMI controls or animated images, as required. The control can locate certain movers in complex transport systems through color highlighting, and can be used in simulations prior to building and commissioning systems.
Retailsoftpedia.com

App Developer 6.75

If you own a small business and need to explore and analyze future or potential scenarios, you probably need to rely on third-party applications, as they can help you simplify this task. App Developer is one of the programs that can come in handy in the situation depicted above, as...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Checklist: Data Link Systems

Flight crews traveling over oceans and land will increasingly communicate with air traffic control (ATC) by digital data link. Data link services are available in most of the world’s oceanic routes as well as in much of the terrestrial airspaces. In a recent installment of its Straight Talk series... Checklist:...
Santa Clara, CAEmbedded.com

Time of flight system design: System overview

This is the first article in our time of flight (ToF) series that will provide an overview of continuous wave (CW) CMOS ToF camera system technology and its advantages over traditional 3D imaging solutions for machine vision applications. Subsequent articles will take a deeper dive into some of the system-level components introduced in this article, including the illumination subsystem, optics, power management, and depth processing.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Physicists Just Broke the Laser-Fusion Record, Generating 700 Times the US Energy Grid

Thermonuclear weapons may be dangerous, but they're also a mystery. This is why physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy's primary laser facility broke their own world record earlier this month when they generated more than 10 quadrillion watts of fusion power, according to a recent post on the scientific journal Nature. While the energy only lasted for a fraction of a second, it reached a scale equivalent to roughly 700 times the generating capacity of the entire US electrical grid at any given time!
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: New solar-powered hydrogen tech from Japan

Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and the Artificial Photosynthesis Chemical Process Technology Research Association (ARPChem) are working together with the University of Tokyo, Fujifilm, Toto, Mitsubishi Chemical, Shinshu University, and Meiji University on the implementation of artificial photosynthesis systems. “Developed and demonstrated for the first time in the world: a photocatalyst panel reaction system that connects a two-scale photocatalytic photocatalyst water decomposition panel reactor and a hydrogen/oxygen gas separation module. The test was successful,” reads a statement released by NEDO last week. In August 2019, the partners started a demonstration test of a photocatalytic panel reaction system under natural sunlight outdoors and separated high-purity solar hydrogen from a mixed gas of hydrogen and oxygen generated by decomposing water. The results of the research were published last week in the online version of the scientific journal nature. “Extending our earlier demonstration of a 1 m2 panel reactor system based on a modified, aluminium-doped strontium titanate particulate photocatalyst, we here report safe operation of a 100 m2 array of panel reactors over several months with autonomous recovery of hydrogen from the moist gas product mixture using a commercial polyimide membrane,” the paper reads. “The system, optimized for safety and durability and remaining undamaged upon intentional ignition of recovered hydrogen, reaches a maximum STH of 0.76%.” The researchers said that hydrogen production is inefficient and energy negative overall, but that their findings demonstrate that safe, large-scale photocatalytic water splitting, gas collection and separation system are possible. “To make the technology economically viable and practically useful, essential next steps are reactor and process optimization to substantially reduce costs and improve solar-to-hydrogen (STH) efficiency, photocatalyst stability and gas separation efficiency,” they further explained.
Computerssoftpedia.com

NETGEAR GS105PE Switch Firmware 1.6.0.10

- Added a control option to disable or enable file transfer via TFTP (Trivial File Transfer Protocol), under System > Management > Switch Managed Mode). Default is Disable. - Various security vulnerability fixes and enhancements. Upgrade Procedure:. - Download the new firmware and store it in local PC. Unzip it...
Computerssoftpedia.com

Belarc Advisor 11.0

Belarc Advisor is an advanced utility that provides you with a complete configuration of your computer's hardware and software by running an automatic scan, in order to help you discover your PC's capabilities. It comes handy if you want to create a comprehensive report to upgrade the machine, purchase a high-demanding video game, or simply compare it with other systems, for instance.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

EDF inks PPA for 300 MW/600 MWh solar-plus-storage project in the US

EDF Renewables North America, the US unit of French energy giant EDF, and Clean Power Alliance signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Desert Quartzite Solar-plus-Storage project. The project consists of a 300 MWac solar project coupled with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). It is...
Softwaresoftpedia.com

LockRattler

Is a free and very easy to use application which makes it possible to check if the most critical system protection mechanisms in macOS are enabled without having to dig through hidden folders and system files or run Terminal commands to check for them manually. Helps you check if all...
Technologypv-magazine.com

The importance of energy storage and dispatchable, smart PV power

Let us first take a step back to the original FusionSolar solution in 2013. Since then, solar PV has evolved rapidly, improving single- and dual-axis tracking technology, bifacial high-powered modules, and now competitive battery storage in the utility-scale sector. How does Huawei’s latest FusionSolar All-Scenario PV & Storage Solution handle this complexity to deliver lower costs?
Softwaresoftpedia.com

MBS FileMaker Plugin 11.3 / 11.4 Pre-release 5

MBS FileMaker Plugin is a complex, powerful extension for FileMaker that allows users to enhance its capabilities by relying on its wide variety of options. This plugin encompasses over 3300 functions, enabling developers to extend the host application's accessibility with ease by combining multiple features. To better understand its abilities, users can rely on a comprehensive collection of examples or browse the dedicated documentation.

