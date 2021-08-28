Cancel
Australia's Victoria reports 92 local COVID-19 cases

MELBOURNE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s state Victoria, home to more than a quarter of the country’s population, reported 92 new locally acquired coronavirus cases in the 24-hour period to Saturday evening, health officials said on Sunday.

This is the highest number of new daily cases in nearly a year. Of the infections, 61 were linked to existing outbreaks, the health department said on Twitter. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

