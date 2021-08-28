Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Zero Waste Subcommittee to discuss proposed ordinance on Tuesday at City Hall

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Gainesville's Zero Waste Subcommittee will host its final meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Auditorium, 200 E. University Ave. Commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos, Harvey Ward, Reina Saco and David Arreola will join city experts Michael Heimbach, sustainability manager, and Solid Waste Program Coordinator Thomas Strickland to provide an overview of the new proposed ordinance and answer questions about how these policy changes might affect households, neighborhoods and businesses.

