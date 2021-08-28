Cancel
J.K. Dobbins Leaves Ravens' Final Preseason Game With Knee Injury

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens running back J.K. Dobbins exited Saturday's preseason finale against Washington after injuring his left knee midway through the first quarter. The Ravens announced shortly after his departure that he would not return. The injury occurred when Dobbins caught a screen pass from Lamar Jackson and was tackled by Washington...

