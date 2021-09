Mariam Farzayee, a student at Virginia Tech, details the frightening reality unfolding in Afghanistan as her family remains trapped in the region amid the Taliban takeover. "Every single day in Afghanistan, they wake up. They don’t know what’s to come. They don’t know if they’re going to wake up to see the very next day,’ she told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. "It’s so upsetting to see that unfold from here because I know there’s not really much I can do," she added.