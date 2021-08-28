Lamar Jackson Emerges Healthy, Dobbins Injured Vs. Washington

WASHINGTON — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looked sharp, and more importantly emerged healthy after playing a series in the third preseason game against Washington.

Running back J.K.Dobbins was not as fortunate.

Dobbins appeared to injury his left knee after getting tackled on a screen pass. Washington cornerback Jimmy Moreland used his shoulder to hit Dobbins' knee and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk wrapped up his legs.

Dobbins had his arms draped around the trainers as he was helped off the field and into the medical tent before being carted off the field.

The extent of the injury is uncertain. Dobbins finished with two carries for 15 yards.

"Hopefully we don't miss him," Jackson said. "That's a tremendous back."

Jackson was 3-of-4 for 29 yards and was sacked twice behind his starting offensive line of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Ben Powers, center Bradley Bozeman, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

Jackson three a deep pass to Devin Duvernay, who could not hold onto the ball.

Tight end Mark Andrews had two catches for 27 yards.

The Ravens beat Washington 37-3 to win their NFL-best 20th consecutive exhibition game.

"I think we’ve progressed, and you’ve seen the productivity of everybody – from the second-string guys and the first-string guys," Andrews said. "Everyone is playing hard. It was good to be able to play tonight and make some catches. Moving forward, we’re just going to keep on working.”

Ravens backup kicker Jake Verity missed a 40-yard field goal attempt wide left. Baltimore is perhaps looking for a trade partner for Verity.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for 285 passing yards and touchdown passes to Eric Tomlinson, Binjimen Victor, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace.