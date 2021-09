An overwhelming selection of talented players will hit fantasy football rosters ahead of the 2021 football season. From Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara to Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs — there isn’t a shortage of game-changing players. It’s easy to identify the top players within the first few rounds, but it’s easy to grab an overrated player as the remaining rounds dwindle down. Whether it’s from injury or just an overhyped name — everyone ends up taking the chance on a player who turns out to be a bust.