Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pipestone, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota...and east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota...and east central South Dakota. Target Area: Pipestone; Rock The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rock County in southwestern Minnesota Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Moody County in east central South Dakota Northeastern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 615 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sherman, or 18 miles southwest of Pipestone, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Jasper around 625 PM CDT. Trosky and Pipestone National Monument around 635 PM CDT. Pipestone around 640 PM CDT. Holland and Woodstock around 645 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Hatfield and Ihlen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH