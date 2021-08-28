Cancel
Baldwin County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Greene, Hancock, Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Greene; Hancock; Putnam A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN BALDWIN, CENTRAL PUTNAM, WESTERN HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL GREENE COUNTIES THROUGH 745 PM EDT At 716 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Devereux, or 9 miles northeast of Milledgeville...moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Milledgeville, Eatonton, Phoenix, Reynolds at Lake Oconee, Liberty, Meriwether, Devereux, Beulah, Underwood, Resseaus Crossroads, Oconee Springs Park, Warfield, Rockville, Plant Harlee Branch and Shoulderbone. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

