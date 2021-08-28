Cancel
Gratiot County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gratiot by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gratiot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GRATIOT COUNTY At 717 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Ithaca to near Marion Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Gratiot County, including the following locations North Star. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

