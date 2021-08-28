Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fauquier, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fauquier; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Stafford County in northern Virginia East central Fauquier County in northern Virginia Southwestern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 716 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Linton Hall, or 11 miles east of Warrenton, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Warrenton, Bealeton, New Baltimore, Nokesville, Opal, Catlett, Calverton, Midland, Broken Hill, Auburn, Casanova, Aden, Ruby and Bristersburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH