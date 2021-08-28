Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Custer County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln and southwestern Custer Counties through 700 PM CDT At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northeast of Brady, or 26 miles southeast of Stapleton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Finchville, Etna and Milldale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stapleton, NE
County
Lincoln County, NE
County
Custer County, NE
City
Brady, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Milldale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy