Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln and southwestern Custer Counties through 700 PM CDT At 618 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northeast of Brady, or 26 miles southeast of Stapleton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Finchville, Etna and Milldale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH