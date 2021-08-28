Special Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Logan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln, southeastern Logan and west central Custer Counties through 645 PM CDT At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gandy, or over Stapleton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stapleton, Gandy, Logan, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake and Hoagland. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 223 and 243. Highway 83 between mile markers 106 and 120. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH