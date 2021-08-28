Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hutchinson, McCook, Turner by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hutchinson; McCook; Turner The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central McCook County in southeastern South Dakota Northwestern Turner County in southeastern South Dakota Eastern Hutchinson County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Menno, or 17 miles southeast of Parkston, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Menno around 620 PM CDT. Freeman around 640 PM CDT. Dolton around 650 PM CDT. Marion around 655 PM CDT. Parker and Monroe around 700 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Olivet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH