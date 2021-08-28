Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Northwestern Fairfax County in northern Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 718 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Poolesville, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Germantown, Reston, Herndon, Vienna, Broadlands, Lansdowne, Lowes Island, Brambleton, Poolesville, Dulles International Airport, Potomac, Ashburn, Oakton, Sterling, North Potomac, Tysons Corner, Wolf Trap, Great Falls, Countryside and Arcola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH