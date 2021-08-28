Severe Weather Statement issued for Chowan, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:27:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chowan; Pasquotank; Perquimans THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PASQUOTANK SOUTHERN PERQUIMANS AND SOUTHEASTERN CHOWAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.alerts.weather.gov
