Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau's sudden plunge turns rout into barnburner heading into final round of BMW Championship

By Steve DiMeglio
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHL2p_0bg1OPMV00
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Heading to the 12th tee in Saturday’s third round of the BMW Championship, Bryson DeChambeau’s destruction of defenseless, soft Caves Valley Golf Club was threatening to turn the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs into a rout.

After coming up a 6-foot putt short of shooting 59 in the second round and settling for a career-low 60, DeChambeau was on another 59 watch as he made back-to-back eagles on the fourth and fifth holes and was 7 under on the day through 11 holes.

At 23 under, he was four clear of the field and two par 5s were coming up.

His battering of Caves Valley was mindful of what Tiger Woods did to Pebble Beach in the 2000 U.S. Open when he won by a record 15 shots.

“It’s just not a fair fight,” NBC analyst Roger Maltbie said 21 years ago.

And then the tournament turned into a dog fight.

As alarming as DeChambeau’s annihilation of Caves Valley was over two days – he was 19 under in his last 29 holes going to the 12th and was on pace to rewrite a couple PGA Tour scoring records – his sudden plunge back to the field was stunning.

He found water on consecutive holes and made his first bogey in 31 holes on the par-5 12th and then doubled the par-3 13th when he dunked his tee shot into the water. With Patrick Cantlay making birdies on the 12th and 13th, the five-shot swing suddenly gave Cantlay the lead.

A couple more birdies and bogeys from the two coming in and they ended atop the leaderboard at 21 under, with Cantlay shooting 66 and DeChambeau 67.

“We saw it all,” Cantlay said. “It was a little bit of a crazy day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lteyu_0bg1OPMV00
Patrick Cantlay plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. (Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Plenty of star power and firepower will be chasing Cantlay and DeChambeau.

Sungjae Im birdied his last two holes to come home with a 66 to get to 18 under.

Rory McIlroy (65), Sam Burns (65), Abraham Ancer (66), and Sergio Garcia (67) are at 17 under. World No. 1 Jon Rahm (70) is at 16 under.

“You’ve just got to shoot a low one and just see what happens,” Ancer said. “I should be 20-, 22-under. I feel like I made the most out of my rounds for the most part, and just hoping for a really low one tomorrow and just see what happens.”

Despite DeChambeau basically doing Superman things – he was blasting tee shots to the wide-open fairways; his iron work was spot on and he was brilliant on the greens – Cantlay remained focused.

“I’m just trying to stick to my game plan,” he said. “I know there’s birdies out there, and every day you play, you might play with someone that’s on a tear. I’m just trying to stay in my own little bubble out there. I feel like that’s the best way I can go about doing my thing and gives me the best chance to succeed.”

Cantlay knows he’ll need another low one to hold off DeChambeau and the others.

As for DeChambeau, he didn’t speak to the print media again, instead opting to only meet up with Sky Sports and Golf Channel.

“Front nine I played really good. On 7, I hit one right off the drive and it just didn’t feel right, and from then on just the driver seemed like wasn’t really in tune,” DeChambeau said. “But that’s OK. I scraped it around.”

And he has but one goal for Sunday’s final round.

“Winning a golf tournament,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about. That’s why we play golf. Obviously I talk about the long drive stuff that I’m doing, and all these are the facets for the Ryder Cup, but it’s ultimately about winning no matter what.

“Hopefully I can go get the job done tomorrow. I’ve done it eight times; hopefully I can make it my ninth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oX6dl_0bg1OPMV00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Golf Tournament#Bmw Championship#Bmw Championship#Nbc#Pga Tour#Sky Sports#Golf Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Honest Reaction To Bryson DeChambeau Situation

Earlier this week, the PGA Tour announced a specific taunt used against Bryson DeChambeau won’t be allowed. The PGA Tour decided to ban its fans from yelling “Brooksy,” towards DeChambeau. It started as a controversial nickname that emerged during DeChambeau’s rivalry with Brooks Koepka. The decision from the PGA Tour...
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Who Should Steve Stricker’s Ryder Cup Picks Be?

The automatic players for this year’s Ryder Cup matches are on the team, mostly. Now U.S. Captain Steve Stricker is faced with the agony of picking six more to complete the squad. Someone could flow into or out of the last couple spots with good finishes at the Tour Championship....
GolfSports Illustrated

Bryson DeChambeau's Deeply Flawed Vaccine Remarks Are His Latest Head-Scratcher

We all do stupid stuff. Everyone from 8 to 80 has the inalienable right to screw up. But that’s not why Bryson DeChambeau is so utterly baffling. It’s not what he does but what he says (about what he does) that leaves people so perfectly puzzled about just what buzzes around in that busy brain of his.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 Lesson From Today’s Finish

The finish to today’s BMW Championship was an epic one. Patrick Cantlay took down Bryson DeChambeau in awesome fashion at the BMW Championship on Sunday afternoon. Cantlay defeated DeChambeau following several sudden-death playoff holes. Cantlay and DeChambeau finished the tournament in regulation at -27. The golfers then went to sudden...
GolfGolf Digest

Bullied and hurried, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English self-destruct at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the most dismal nine-hole stretches you could see on the PGA Tour. On the one hand, you had one of the nicest players around get caught under a handful of (justified) slow-play warnings, rush through the back nine in staggering humidity and swirling wind, and lose a lead that looked as close as a lead can come to unassailable. On the other, you had his playing partner, the most controversial player on tour and someone who does himself no favors, enduring what amounts to four-plus hours of bullying that has been openly encouraged by his rival. It was an ugly scene: poor displays of golf, worse displays of behavior, and two contenders who didn't collapse as much as they imploded.
GolfGolf Digest

Patrick Cantlay gives an incredible response on the Bryson DeChambeau heckling issue

Wednesday morning, on the eve of the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Patrick Cantlay joined the long line of players who were asked their thoughts on the Bryson DeChambeau heckling issue. The question came in the wake of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan's announcement the previous day that fans who chant "Brooksy" as a taunt could be kicked out of future events, a step toward making for a more civil atmosphere outside the ropes.
GolfGolf Channel

Bryson DeChambeau nearly flawless on Friday, until after his round

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – For the past month, Bryson DeChambeau has let his clubs do the talking, and on Friday at the BMW Championship, they were quite chatty. Two eagles and eight birdies sent the masses following along at Caves Valley into a frenzy, and if not for a missed 6-footer at the last, DeChambeau would’ve been signing for 59. The consolation, though, wasn’t terrible: a scorching 12-under 60 and a spot at the top of the leaderboard at this second leg of the FedExCup playoffs.
GolfGolf Digest

Season-ending awards: Phil's heroics, Spieth's comeback and Fowler's disappointment highlight our 2020-21 recap

What defines the “golf season” depends on whom you ask. West Coasters are blessed with endless opportunity. Those residing in the Northeast are looking at, if they’re lucky, late March to early November. For casual golf fans, the year begins with the Masters intro music and ends with the presentation of the claret jug. The PGA Tour has completely disregarded the Gregorian calendar in favor of a dizzying carousel of events dubbed the “wraparound season.” It’s all a matter of perspective, and with no clear answer we’re inclined to orient around the world’s premier tour.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Insane Golf On Sunday Afternoon

The final round of the BMW Championship between Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay is as good a sporting event as we’ve seen in recent months. DeChambeau and Cantlay were locked up at -27 through the final round. The two golfers went to a sudden death overtime period, playing hole after hole until one champion emerged.

Comments / 0

Community Policy