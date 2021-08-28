Cancel
Mankato, MN

Woman allegedly assaulted 3 police officers

By The Free Press
The Free Press
The Free Press
 7 days ago
MANKATO — A Mankato woman allegedly fought with a woman, ran from police, assaulted three officers then ate marijuana in the back of a squad vehicle.

Botobayto Mark Ogud, 23, allegedly was seen on surveillance video fighting with another unknown woman in downtown Mankato early Friday morning. She ran from officers but was caught, according to a court complaint. She allegedly resisted arrest, kicking two officers in the groin and another in the knee.

After officers got her into the back of a squad she reportedly swallowed multiple packages of marijuana. She was taken to the hospital and then to a detox facility. She was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of assault, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor fleeing police on foot and petty misdemeanor marijuana possession.

