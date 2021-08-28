Cancel
Immigration

Court ordered return of Remain in Mexico worsens nightmare for asylum advocates

By KATE MORRISSEY
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Attorney Luis Gonzalez first heard about the Supreme Court's order late Tuesday afternoon that the Biden administration must restart the "Remain in Mexico" program while he was standing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, welcoming people who had been part of the program into the United States.

www.miamiherald.com

