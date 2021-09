Justin Bieber has been blowing up Kacey Musgraves' phone lately, but the "Star-Crossed" singer is more overwhelmed than starstruck by the calls. When the country superstar sat down for an interview with The New York Times, her conversation was interrupted by a call. "Look at this," she told her Golden Hour producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk while raising an eyebrow and showing them her screen. Fitchuk told her to answer it, and shortly after replying "No," she picked up and Bieber's face appeared on her screen.