Mankato, MN

Man gets year in jail for sex crimes

By The Free Press
The Free Press
 7 days ago

MANKATO — A man who sexually assaulted a boy and had sex with a vulnerable adult in Mankato was sentenced to a year in jail.

Ronald Robert Huelsnitz, 50, of Austin, and formerly of Waseca, pleaded guilty to third-degree and fourth-degree counts of criminal sexual conduct in April and was sentenced Friday in Blue Earth County District Court. More serious counts of the same charge were dismissed.

A 15-year-old boy accused Huelsnitz of sexually assaulting him in 2019 after they met online, according to court documents.

A few months later a woman who had a developmental disability told authorities she has a sexual relationship with Huelsnitz and he knew she was considered a vulnerable adult.

Huelsnitz received concurrent sentences of one year in jail. He then must serve 15 years of probation and register as a predatory offender.

