Carole Baskin Sells Joe Exotic's Zoo

By Jasmine Ting
papermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin was granted ownership of Tiger King Joe Exotic's Oklahoma zoo. And since then, she's decided to sell the 16-acre property. According to reports, Baskin promised that she would only sell to someone who had no intention of turning it into a zoo, or keeping exotic animals on the property, for at least a hundred years. And the new owners cannot be affiliated with Netflix's Tiger King. They are also not allowed to name any new business or infrastructure constructed on the lot after anything related to the documentary or to Joe Exotic.

