Carole Baskin Sells Joe Exotic's Zoo

Joe Exotic, the former Oklahoma zookeeper who became a social media sensation following the release of Netflix's Tiger King docuseries in March 2020, believes his prostate cancer may have spread to other parts of his body. Although Exotic first opened up about his cancer diagnosis in May, he told The Sun in his latest health update that he has not received any treatment and has "been waiting for a colonoscopy and endoscopy since October." Currently serving a 22-year jail sentence for plotting to kill his rival Carole Baskin and for 17 federal charges of animal abuse, Exotic, real name Joseph Maldano-Passage, said "medical treatment in a prison is worse than at any humane society for dogs" as he expressed fears his cancer has spread.