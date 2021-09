Taylor Swift will be dropping her Red re-recording on November 19th, and as she did with Fearless (Taylor’s Version), she’s now released a special “vault video” containing a hidden message about the album for her fans. *presses post**cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest pic.twitter.com/Tf0ahCMql8 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 5, 2021 The code looks to be some kind of word search puzzle, featuring the names of bonus tracks to be included on Red (Taylor’s Version) as well as possible collaborators on the album. Swifties were quick to discover the words “Phoebe Bridgers” hidden in the message, plus “Better Man,” a song...