Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Warnock commends military at Moody AFB

By Brittanye Blake brittanye.blake@gaflnews.com
Posted by 
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMako_0bg1NPKI00

VALDOSTA – Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock visited Moody Air Force Base Saturday morning to commend military personnel in the aftermath of devastating attacks in Afghanistan.

“We ask a great deal of our service men and their families, and I think the events over the last several days have reminded us of the gravity of their sacrifice,” Warnock said.

A series of attacks were reported Thursday outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport Kabul, Afghanistan, killing 13 U.S. service members supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Col. Russell “Bones” Cook, commander of the 23rd Wing, home of the legendary “Flying Tigers,” welcomed Warnock to Moody Air Force Base.

The senator greeted a group of dozens of airmen — part of a larger group of 160 airmen assigned to the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, as they boarded an HC-130J aircraft to Holloman Air Force Base.

Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico has been approved as a temporary housing site for Afghan refugees, where service men and women will provide protection and service.

Warnock shared a story about a friend and fellow pastor in Atlanta, who reached out with concerns about Afghan citizens who are a part of his church missionary work. People, he believed, who would be targeted in the attacks.

“As I was standing on the aircraft with these young men and women headed to New Mexico, I received his text and he was filled with joy because miraculously all 18 of the people he was concerned about had made it out of Afghanistan,” Warnock said.

“This is the work done everyday by our men and women in the U.S. military.”

Warnock and his team have received hundreds of requests and concerns for Afghan allies and have been able to assist in some capacity.

He commended service men and women for “showing up when called upon.”

“Showing up in this space is the least I could do, but most importantly showing up in the Senate to make sure our military have what they need,” Warnock said.

Warnock shared insight on the things that Georgia can expect once the U.S. Senate is back.

The U.S. Senate passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill earlier this month, which means roads, highways, transit, jobs and more for Georgia.

“The infrastructure bill is a jobs bill and it is so desperately needed,” he said.

“As the President has said, ‘building back better,’ and I am honored to be a part of that and represent Georgia and Georgian interest in that conversation,” Warnock said.

The senator said he is also working on the infrastructure of democracy as it relates to voting rights.

“There is an assault on voting rights and sadly Georgia is ground zero for that fight,” Warnock said.

The senator guarantees Georgians, “I am here for the fight,” adding he will make sure Georgians voices are heard through access to voting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Valdosta Daily Times

The Valdosta Daily Times

Valdosta, GA
2K+
Followers
86
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Valdosta Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Valdosta, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Air Base#Afb#Moody Air Force Base#Hc 130j#Holloman Air Force Base#The U S Senate#Georgians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy