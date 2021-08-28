Cancel
Sabyasachi Mukherjee: Wanderlust collection was about India

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSabyasachi Mukherjee is a globally sought-after designer from India. Best known for bridal wear, dressing the likes of Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Deepika Padukone on their wedding days, his designs have been worn by many stars, including Oprah Winfrey and Sophie Turner. Wanting to reach a wider audience, he teamed up...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra
Sophie Turner
Deepika Padukone
Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Oprah Winfrey
