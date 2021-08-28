10 film photography accessories that won’t break the bank

We're only a few weeks into fall shopping, and quite honestly, I've already spent a lot of money. What started as some shopping inspiration here and there quickly turned into a full-fledged spending spree. With that in mind, I'm now trying to be much more cautious about price. Just because an item's price tag doesn't have a lot of zeros doesn't mean it's not worth adding to my cart. Like these chic wardrobe pieces and on-trend shoes from Nordstrom? They're fashion-person approved and under $100. Keep scrolling for more of the goodies I found on the retailer's site.