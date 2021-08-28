Column: Bruce Lee and the Tao of Ásatrú

It’s the privilege of so many Chinese Americans to disappoint our parents in ways both big and small, with some of the classics including quitting the piano after years of begrudging lessons, swapping majors from premed to sociology after hitting the wall of o-chem, dating a white person, and not dating a white person. Shang-Chi, the soon-to-be superhero played by Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is no different, though the filial angst he contends with is appropriately blockbuster-size. His dad is Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), the head of a shadowy criminal organization, the Ten Rings, named after the mystical weapons Wenwu always wears — ones that have made him immortal and almost impossible to defeat in combat. Trained since childhood to avenge his murdered mother before inheriting both leadership and ownership of the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi has instead opted to hide out in San Francisco, changing his name to Shaun and getting a job as a valet. He works with his best friend, Katy (Awkwafina), a Cal grad who is equally content to park cars by day and sing karaoke by night, despite her family’s fond needling.