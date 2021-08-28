Daily Debate: Is Hyrule a Kingdom, a Continent, or the Entire World?
Ah, Hyrule. Beautiful, scenic, and trapped in the eternal conflict between good and evil. But what exactly is Hyrule? While it is often described as a kingdom, game maps label the entire explorable area as Hyrule. This suggests that all races and all locations, despite their presumed independence from the Hylian crown, are still considered part of Hyrule. Yet the races Link encounters during his adventures also swear fealty to the Hylian crown, and share the same currency. So is Hyrule a kingdom, an empire, a continent, or the entire world?
