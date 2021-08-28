Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Daily Debate: Is Hyrule a Kingdom, a Continent, or the Entire World?

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh, Hyrule. Beautiful, scenic, and trapped in the eternal conflict between good and evil. But what exactly is Hyrule? While it is often described as a kingdom, game maps label the entire explorable area as Hyrule. This suggests that all races and all locations, despite their presumed independence from the Hylian crown, are still considered part of Hyrule. Yet the races Link encounters during his adventures also swear fealty to the Hylian crown, and share the same currency. So is Hyrule a kingdom, an empire, a continent, or the entire world?

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continent#Cat#The Entire World#Hylian#Triforce Heroes#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Do Some Zelda Encounters Remind You of Characters from Other Nintendo Games?

Anyone who has played Majora’s Mask will remember a surprise encounter on the road to Romani Ranch — cut the grass and you will be greeted by a strange creature named Keaton. The golden beast looks like a freakish cross between the Pokémon Pikachu and Tails the Fox from the Sonic games. Most of the curious characters in Zelda games draw from Japanese folklore, but the similarities here are just uncanny. With thousands of games published, it is certain that Nintendo has other characters who bear resemblance to each other. After all, the same staff and studios may work across multiple franchises. This made me wonder, have you seen any Zelda characters (friend or foe) who bear resemblance to other Nintendo properties?
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Was There Still Too Much Hand-Holding in Skyward Sword HD?

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Skyward Sword and Skyward Sword HD. One of the most common criticisms aimed at Skyward Sword is that the game holds the player’s hand far too often. Released during a period of Nintendo’s history in which the company went out of its way to make sure the player was never lost, stuck, or frustrated, Skyward Sword features various methods by which to guide the player, such as the Dousing mechanic, Sheikah Stones, and — perhaps most infamously — the companion character Fi.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Game is the Most Rewarding to 100% Complete?

While The Legend of Zelda wasn’t technically the first open world video game, it was the first mainstream success to popularize the concept of optional tasks in an adventure title. Prior to the NES era, the goal of most games was either to achieve a high score or overcome a rigidly linear set of challenges. Zelda‘s debut release deviated from this standard by providing what was, at the time, a large world for players to explore at their pace and hunt down optional upgrades and items. As Hyrule and other Zelda settings grew larger, so did the lists of non-critical collectibles hidden throughout these worlds. Many fans of the series find satisfaction in wringing the games dry of content and secrets, but which game does it the best? In which Zelda game is achieving 100% completion most rewarding?
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Is There A Zelda Game That You Hope Never Gets Remade?

Over the last few years Nintendo has treated us to HD ports and even remakes of our favorite Zelda games. Most recently we have seen an HD port for Skyward Sword and a complete overhaul for Link’s Awakening. Personally I have greatly enjoyed the re-releases of the two games that I’ve mentioned thus far, but do you have a game that you hope never gets remade?
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Game Would Best Suit Being Played From The Perspective Of The Antagonist?

Although Link, the main protagonist of the Zelda series, is most often portrayed as the “good guy”, there are moments where the lines are blurred a bit, such as Ganondorf’s speech in The Wind Waker, Link’s role in Link’s Awakening, or Princess Hilda’s good intentions in A Link Between Worlds. A game that turns the tables completely, however, would be much more than just a couple lines that make us think. It might instead actually play from the perspective of the villain.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

The Thematic Beauty of the Dungeons in Skyward Sword

With every new Zelda game, Nintendo showcases the new technological capabilities of the software and hardware involved, whether it’s through gameplay, visuals, or just the immensity of the adventure. Skyward Sword was no exception, with the 2011 Wii title taking dungeon environments to the next level. Although developers have brought care into detailing the environment and feel of each dungeon ever since the first Zelda game in 1986, I feel that Skyward Sword does something truly special and unique.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Catch The Start of a New Dungeon Analysis Video Series on Skyward Sword HD

YouTube creator CaptBurgerson is creating a series of videos that take a deep look at each of the dungeons in Skyward Sword HD. The first episode delves into the depths of the mysterious Skyview Temple. Throughout the video, CaptBurgerson analyses the themes, design, soundtrack, progression, and boss fight of the dungeon.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Should Link Have a House in the Sky Region in Breath of the Wild 2?

I have so many fond memories of playing Breath of the Wild for the first time. Some memories, like stepping out onto the Great Plateau and exploring a Divine Beast for the first time, are probably a given for a lot of players. But I also have a lot of smaller, simpler memories of the game that don’t involve the story or characters at all. As soon as I unlocked the sidequest for Link’s House, I was obsessed with completing it as quickly as possible. Instead of progressing the story or completing more Shrines, I spent hours collecting wood and materials Bolson could use to build Link’s house and add upgrades. I adore the end result, too – a small, quaint, and charming little home sparsely decorated is the perfect fit for Link.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Mario Golf: Super Rush Devs Wanted Maps The Size Of Hyrule Field, Nintendo's Zelda Team Helped

When Mario Golf: Super Rush launched back in June, we found it to be a solid entry in the series, albeit one that lacked that little bit of pizazz and creativity needed to make it something truly worth your time. One new feature that did shake things up a bit, however, was Speed Golf – a mode that has you seamlessly running around each course from hole to hole in between shots.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Should Another Zelda Game Feature Young Princess Zelda?

Throughout the series, we’ve seen Princess Zelda in various stages of her life. From a poised, young ruler in Twilight Princess to an inquisitive and adventurous teenager tasked with protecting her kingdom in Breath of the Wild, Princess Zelda’s incarnations paint a fully realized picture of the character and her dedication to the people of Hyrule. Ocarina of Time was notable in portraying Zelda at two different points in her life — as a child and a teenager, and how she grew and changed over time.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Take a Look At the Latest Edition to the Zelda Dungeon Snail Mailbag!

A few months ago it was announced over on the Zelda Dungeon YouTube channel that there would be a return of the Snail Mailbag. 9 years ago Mases created a P.O. Box where people could send stuff via mail, he would then open the packages on Twitch, as well as upload the videos on YouTube. People used to send letters, artwork, even video games that Mases would play live. Eventually the segment faded away, but now it is back in full swing!
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Game Has Your Favorite Art Style?

Now that Skyward Sword HD has hit the store shelves, newcomers to the series will get a chance to play a Zelda game with a rather unique art style. Skyward Sword took the cartoonish color palette of its ancestor The Wind Waker and merged it with the more realistically proportioned model designs of its immediate predecessor on the Wii, Twilight Princess. The end result was an oil-painting aesthetic that reminds me heavily of Tigger’s Honey Hunt back on the Nintendo 64. This storybook design choice complimented the narrative decision to serve as a distant prequel to the Zelda series.
Visual Artzeldadungeon.net

Breath of the Wild’s Hinox Gets Sculpted from Polymer Clay

I don’t think it’s crazy at this point to make the argument that Breath of the Wild has the best character and creature design of the entire franchise. It’s unique enough to stand against the likes of The Wind Waker’s cel-shaded aesthetic or the watercolor approach of Skyward Sword, and while the art style of Breath of the Wild has been celebrated through physical means in the forms of amiibo, statues, etc., it’s typically been focused primarily on the characters rather than the creatures. Sure, the arachnidian guardians have had their day in the sun, but what about some of the other amazing monsters that haven’t had their fair share of representation? I’d pay top dollar for a premium Lynel statue, Nintendo!
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Is There Any Cut Content From a Zelda Game You’d Like to See Included in a Future Remake?

Much as I discussed in the discovery of the lost Ocarina of Time beta rom, the final product we see in video games is often only a small part of what was conceptualized. Due to all sorts of things like different project direction, time crunch, and thought evolution, a concept can see all manner of development only to wind up left behind when a game hits store shelves. Oftentimes, we’ll only ever know about these ideas if a developer is kind enough to mention them in an art book or interview, but occasionally we see unfinished ideas in trailers, demos, and promotional materials leading up to the games release. Even more rare, sometimes those ideas suddenly return from the dead within DLC, remakes, and sequels. With how many cut content stories there are within the Zelda series, which ones would want to see brought to life?
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

The Medium PlayStation 5 Review

Released back in early 2021 The Medium was met with mostly positive reception. Now PlayStation owners can experience the paranormal adventure of Medium Marianna as she uncovers one of the deadliest massacres in her country’s history while learning of her past. With the exception of long load times, the PlayStation version of The Medium captures the same haunting experience Xbox and PC owners have already experienced.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Tetragon PC Review

Tetragon is a puzzle platformer developed by Cafundo Estudio Criativo Eireli and published by Buka Entertainment. Unlike most platforms that utilize lots of jumping and careful timing, Tetragon relies on magical spells and world alteration to traverse. Often times the entire level will be topsy-turvy or otherwise unrecognizable from its first state once solved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy