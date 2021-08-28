Mask and vaccine rules are reasonable -- Dr. Anne Eglash
An individual's right to not wear a mask or take a vaccine sounds reasonable. However, during a pandemic, it is not reasonable in a safe and responsible society. In the United States, we outlaw drunk driving and smoking in bars/restaurants. What about a person's right to drive while tipsy, or to enjoy a cigarette while drinking in a bar? We have determined that these behaviors are illegal because they unfairly kill and cause illness to others. We have many individual rights in this country, but not the right to harm others.
