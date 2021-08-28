Mask and vaccine rules are reasonable -- Dr. Anne Eglash

This plague continues to disrupt our lives. We’re in our second year of it, and just when we thought things were getting better, we get slammed with more negativity from it. Parts of Washington are already back on a “shelter in place” order (e.g., Neah Bay). The state is continuing to incentivize hospitals to diagnose patients with COVID-19 with tax dollars we’ve already spent. New mandates on COVID-19 vaccinations for state employees are now to include school staff – public and private. Parents are resisting the continued mask mandates for their children in schools. Large numbers of state employees are scrambling to try to figure out how they can resist the vaccination mandates. Legislators are picking up the fight. Friendships are fracturing over strongly held opinions over these mandates as well. Although the pandemic has already divided us, it’s doing it even more now.